At The Movies: Satisfying sports drama Hustle, spy thriller documentary Navalny

Hustle (NC16)

118 minutes, Netflix

3 stars

The story: Adam Sandler is a weary basketball scout staking his future on a Spanish street ball talent. He brings the wunderkind back with him to United States despite the boy's chequered past and many adversities. Can the pair of underdogs prove they have what it takes for the pro league?

Three reasons to watch this film:

1. It is predictable, but...

Hustle has heart. Sandler's rumpled performance with Queen Latifah as his supportive wife and Ben Foster as his spiteful boss makes this a satisfying, yet unsentimental, sports drama about the hard knocks and rewards of a decent family man.

2. Juancho Hernangomez's hands

They are human paddle boards, ridiculously huge. Hernangomez is a US National Basketball Association (NBA) power forward in a winning acting debut as the recruit.

3. Everyone has a ball

Julius Erving, Anthony Edwards, Doc Rivers and Kenny Smith are among the two dozen other NBA appearances. The movie would be an NBA promo if these all-stars did not contribute such pizzazz to the court action. From angles high to low, director Jeremiah Zagar (We The Animals, 2018) captures the hoop action in fluid camerawork set against hip-hop bangers.

Sandler, an avowed basketball fan, is a producer. There is a real love of the game here.

Navalny (NC16)