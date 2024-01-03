At The Movies: Saltburn full of shock value, Endless Journey is a sensitive character study

Saltburn (R21)

131 minutes, available on Prime Video

3 stars

The story: England’s Oxford University, circa 2006. Misfit scholarship freshman Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) is invited to the stately country estate of popular campus aristocrat Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) for a summer never to be forgotten.

What is reputedly the most polarising film of 2023 is now available to stream, appalling home viewers with its menstrual blood and necrophilia – all before Saltburn climaxes in a full-frontal five-minute dance by Oliver.

English film-maker Emerald Fennell is clearly enjoying building on the attention of her 2020 rape revenge comedy Promising Young Woman, which won her the Academy Award for original screenplay.

Her sophomore feature is a depraved black comedy-satire on privilege and envy as Oliver becomes obsessed with not only the blindingly beautiful Felix, but also desires everything Felix has.

And it is not hard for the house guest to worm his way into the family because the British gentry are twits in Fennell’s telling.

Richard E. Grant and Rosamund Pike are a hoot as the parents – befuddled Sir James and shallow ex-model Lady Elspeth. There is a bulimic nymphomaniac sister (Alison Oliver), and an American cousin (Archie Madekwe) is Oliver’s rival for the Catton fortune.

Oliver could be Matt Damon’s sociopath imposter of The Talented Mr Ripley (1999) intruding upon the 1945 Evelyn Waugh novel Brideshead Revisited, except the comparison would be too flattering for this cynical homoerotic thriller.

It piles on deviant provocations in the absence of originality or any insights into the English class system, other than the plebs are parasites and the poshos are clueless.