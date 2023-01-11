At The Movies: Period thrills in The Night Owl, The Pale Blue Eye

The Night Owl (PG13)

118 minutes, opens Thursday

4 stars

The story: A royal acupuncturist in 17th-century Joseon Dynasty has day blindness, but sees at night and witnesses the murder of the crown prince. His effort to reveal the truth leads him into danger.

Crown prince So-hyun was found dead in 1645, presumably killed by poison.

The Night Owl is faction. South Korean writer-director An Tae-jin’s feature debut – a huge domestic hit– constructs a supremely tense dynastic thriller by adding the fictive acupuncturist character to the historical events surrounding the famously shocking incident.

Gyeong-su (Ryu Jun-yeol) is underestimated by everyone because of his visual impairment, but his other senses are acute. He hears all that passes behind the palace walls. And he is nimble with his needles, using them ingeniously in a manner not prescribed in any traditional Chinese medicine manual to deliver justice after exposing a vast political conspiracy involving the king (Yoo Hae-jin), his physician (Choi Moo-sung) and the premier (Jo Sung-ha). There are betrayals and beheadings amid the bloodthirsty power struggle.

What can a commoner do when his own life is at stake? Who would even believe a blind man as a witness? This is a movie of rich ironies, with Gyeong-su a deeply sympathetic hero in his courage and decency.

“Humble people pretend they can’t see to survive,” he says, and yet, blindness can be a blessing and seeing a curse for showing the evil people do.

Hot take: And you thought acupuncture was only for treating indigestion.

The Pale Blue Eye (M18)