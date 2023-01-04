At The Movies: Period romance Emily, absurdist comedy White Noise worth your while

EMILY (M18)



131 minutes, opens on Thursday

4 stars

The story: In 19th-century Northern England, Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte (Emma Mackey) chafes against the expectations of her widowed vicar father (Adrian Dunbar). She yearns for freedom, running in the moorland – and rolling in the hay with sexy new curate William Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who is captivated by her independence in spite of himself.

There is no record of Weightman committing carnal acts with English novelist Bronte, and barely any of Bronte herself. She was known to be a recluse.

But what a boring movie Emily would be otherwise – and how could a girl so sheltered conceive a rapturous literary masterpiece like Wuthering Heights (1847) before her death in 1848 at age 30?

British star-in-the-making Mackey is restless with emotional turbulence beneath her sullenness – there is a mystery to her Emily. The speculative biopic is an assured directing-writing debut by British-Australian actress Frances O’Connor (Mansfield Park, 1999) that marries life and literature, as well as family drama and gothic romance, to imagine the subject’s interior life.

Emily’s nurturing yet rivalrous relationships with her wordsmith sisters – Jane Eyre creator Charlotte (Alexandra Dowling) and Agnes Grey writer Anne (Amelia Gething) – were an influence. Their novels were published alongside Wuthering Heights in 1847.

Debauched brother Branwell (Fionn Whitehead) is, however, the love of Emily’s life. He and Weightman, of course. The movie suggests that Wuthering Heights was inspired by the pain of losing them both and of her consuming affair.

And it boldly channels all of the book’s beauty, sensitivity and tortured passion back into the tragic central love story with those eternal Yorkshire moors as overcast as Emily’s troubled brow.

Hot take: This rainswept period romance is fervent and sensuous, as if scripted by Emily Bronte herself.

WHITE NOISE (NC16)

