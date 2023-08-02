At The Movies: Mysteries and conspiracies abound in Lost In The Stars, They Cloned Tyrone

Lost In The Stars (M18)

122 minutes, opens on Thursday

4 stars

The story: A honeymooning couple are on a South-east Asian island when the husband (Zhu Yilong) wakes up in the hotel next to a beautiful stranger (Janice Man) claiming to be his wife (Huang Ziqi). She is not, because he was just at the local police station to report his wife missing.

Produced and scripted by Chen Sicheng, creator of the popular Detective Chinatown comedy-mystery series (2015 to 2021), the outlandishly entertaining suspense drama Lost In The Stars has grossed US$482 million (S$641 million) and counting to be China’s mega-hit of the summer.

The vanishing-tourist yarn is a slick remake of the 1990 Soviet mystery Trap For A Lonely Man, based on a French stage play of the same title by Robert Thomas that has been filmed for American television thrice, between 1969 and 1990.

Master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock once optioned the rights.

And it is nothing if not Hitchcockian with its doppelganger and femme fatale.

Hong Kong star Man is dangerously slinky in the imposter role. How is it that the woman’s sham identity as the wife is corroborated by photo identification, the hotel staff and even the police inspector (Du Jiang)?