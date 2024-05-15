At The Movies: More of the same in triad thriller Twilight Of The Warriors, romcom Anyone But You

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In (NC16)

125 minutes, opens on May 17

3 stars

The story: Circa 1980s, Chinese-Vietnamese refugee Chan Lok Kwun (Raymond Lam) goes seeking a better life in Hong Kong and finds refuge in the notorious Kowloon Walled City.

Soi Cheang continues his hot streak after winning the 2024 Hong Kong Film Awards’ best director prize for Mad Fate (2023).

The HK$5 million (S$866,540) opening day for Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In is Hong Kong cinema’s biggest of the year and the second-largest of all time for a local film.

The gangland martial arts extravaganza directed by Soi from Andy Seto’s City Of Darkness manga marks the arrival of television actor Lam: He is a compelling marquee lead as the stoic hero.

Louis Koo shares top billing as the noble godfather of the Walled City, who takes Chan in and leads Chan and his loyal underlings against a brazen invasion by Sammo Hung’s mob boss.

Philip Ng and Richie Jen are others with a stake in the turf war, and Aaron Kwok is a riot as a campy psycho thug.

The epic brawls are explosive if often overdone. This HK$300 million blockbuster is only ever just a premium action genre picture.

More than the stunts or the cast of veterans and rising stars, it is the detailed, almost loving recreation of the fortified city setting that awes.

The movie wallows in the crime and squalor of this infamous no man’s land during the chaotic end days before the enclave’s demolition in 1993. It is the film-makers’ eulogy to the territory’s anarchic spirit and vanishing sense of community.

Hot take: This triad thriller has craft and sincere nostalgia, but not the complexity of 1980s-era genre trailblazers such as Johnny Mak’s Long Arm Of The Law (1984) with its classic Walled City chase scene.