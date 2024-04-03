At The Movies: Monkey Man and Drift rise above, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is another low

Monkey Man (R21)

121 minutes, opens on April 4

4 stars

The story: Somewhere in India, the impoverished Kid (Dev Patel) makes a living fighting in underground matches. His meagre earnings go towards a single goal – to find the men responsible for his wretched and lonely condition.

Revenge stories do not get much more brutal or minimalist than this homage to Bruce Lee gongfu, Indian mythology and Bollywood action movies.

Co-written, helmed by and starring British actor Dev Patel making his feature film directorial debut, it combines hard-hitting martial arts with a dash of the exploitation crime thriller – the bloodletting and bare skin on display are enough to warrant an R21 classification, for sexual scenes and violence.

Patel’s lone wolf character might fight like a 1970s throwback, but modern touches abound. For example, he fights like a demon because he has demons on the inside.

His sleep is troubled by post-trauma flashbacks that give Kid his obsession with retribution, while the pummellings he dishes out are set to modern electronic dance music.

On a separate note, Patel’s athleticism in fight scenes is breathtaking. He makes Keanu Reeves’ John Wick from the self-titled film series (2014 to present) look like he moves in slow motion.

It feels as if Patel is showing a middle finger to an entertainment industry reluctant to cast a South Asian male as the lead in a superhero movie, because Kid’s story is an origin tale of a mysterious masked vigilante right out of a Marvel comic book.

Where Patel’s film differs from the Marvel template is the way it is rooted in the politics and culture of South Asia, in contrast to superhero films, which typically prefer to be set in a fantasy United States, fantasy Africa or an alternative dimension.

The monkey man persona Kid adopts is a nod to the Hindu deity Hanuman, while the villains whom he faces down represent an aspect of the region. With every beatdown Kid delivers, he strikes a blow against systemic corruption, social inequality and religious hypocrisy.

Think of Lee’s character in Fist Of Fury (1972), set in Shanghai in the the early 1900s, looking at the sign at the front of the foreign-run park that says “No Dogs And Chinese Allowed”. Patel taps the same vein of righteous anger, while delivering on the promise of a satisfying payback.

Hot take: This stripped-down, high-octane blend of superhero origin story, martial arts thriller and social critique hits as hard as the hero’s right fist.

