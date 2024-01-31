At The Movies: Money No Enough 3 a grating watch, Don Lee pummels baddies in Badland Hunters

Money No Enough 3 (PG13)

137 minutes, opens on Feb 1

1 star

The story: Director-cum-co-writer Jack Neo reunites with Mark Lee and Henry Thia to play three lifelong friends muddling through the perennial problem of their blockbuster franchise title.

The 1998 smash Money No Enough grossed a record $5.8 million in a milestone for Singapore cinema. The local satire on greed and materialism was especially close to home in the wake of the Asian financial crisis.

Twenty-six years on and the new gig economy in Money No Enough 3 is being no kinder to Lee’s deliveryman character Ah Huang.

Desperate debts again push him into ruinous get-rich-quick schemes with money borrowed from his now middle-aged kampung brudders, Neo’s Grab driver Ah Qiang and Thia’s Teochew porridge stall owner Ah Hui.

Will he never learn? Sadder still, can the comedy series ever progress past mawkish moralising, toilet humour, sitcom skits and coffee-shop talk?