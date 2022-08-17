At The Movies: Moloch is a well-crafted exercise in dread

Moloch (NC16)

99 minutes, opens on Aug 18

3 stars

The story: The quiet life of a young widow (Sallie Harmsen) is shattered when sinister intruders begin appearing on her property, menacing her daughter (Noor van der Velden) and elderly parents (Anneke Blok and Ad van Kempen).

Have the disturbances anything to do with the archaeology team setting up camp at the peat swamp near her village in the Netherlands' north country? More worryingly, are they linked to the mummified bog bodies being excavated?

Two reasons to watch this movie:

1. Eerie atmosphere

The misty chill of the wetlands clings over Moloch like a death pall. This Dutch supernatural spine-tingler is a well-crafted exercise in dread.

2. Mother of all evils

Pity the tragic heroine played by Harmsen, whose own digging of her family history - assisted by Alexandre Willaume as the chief archaeologist-cum-love interest - unearths an ancient otherworldly matrilineal curse.

Her story about generational trauma and witchcraft bears the DNA of Ari Aster's Hereditary (2018) and Andy Muschietti's Mama (2013).

But Dutch director Nico van den Brink looked closer to home. He was inspired by the sensational case of the Yde Girl, the millennia-old corpse found in the Stijfveen marshes in 1897, and his film title references a Canaanite god of child sacrifice.

He roots these cultural-historical influences to a strong sense of place - yes, that spooky landscape - and turns an over-familiar tale into a uniquely local folk horror.

