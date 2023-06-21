At The Movies: Men on top in The Roundup: No Way Out, Master Gardener

The Roundup: No Way Out (NC16)

105 minutes, opens on Thursday

3 stars

The story: Korean-American action heavyweight Don Lee reprises his signature role of rogue detective Ma Seok-do to again crack skulls, as well as a criminal case of a dangerous party drug, Hiper, circulating around Seoul nightclubs.

Forget about his Gilgamesh stint in Marvel Cinematic Universe outing Eternals (2021). Lee already has a superhero franchise in director Lee Sang-yong’s K-cop Crime City blockbusters that began with The Outlaws (2017).

This threequel is set seven years after 2022’s The Roundup.

The time-lapse and Ma’s promotion to the Metropolitan Investigation Unit will presumably be explained over the planned eight-film series, but it is, for now, immaterial as he and his new squad chase down a 20kg stolen shipment of Hiper.

Also in pursuit of the priceless contraband are a Japanese yakuza hitman (Aoki Munetaka) and a dirty officer (Lee Jun-hyuk) cutting deals with the K-mafia and a Chinese consortium.

Ma is a human 18-wheeler with paws that send them all crashing and flying.

The crunchy screwball violence revels in the actor’s outsized physique as much as his charm and world-weary comic delivery. Lee’s star package is what the audiences come for.

But his ridiculous invincibility is becoming one-note.