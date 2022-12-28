At The Movies: Matilda The Musical hits higher notes than Whitney Houston biopic

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (M18)

145 minutes, opens on Thursday

2 stars

The story: British actress Naomi Ackie does her best Whitney Houston impression – big hair and all – for a 1980s biopic of the late American singer’s rise from New Jersey choir girl to global superstar.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is a rote run-through of the diva’s life and career, wrapped around Ackie lip-syncing Houston’s performances.

It is a Houston karaoke songbook. And so, despite having nothing insightful to say, it stretches over two hours because Houston has many songs and 22 of these – including So Emotional, I Will Always Love You and the titular I Wanna Dance With Somebody – are on the soundtrack.

Houston was the most awarded female pop vocalist. Everyone, it seems, is a fan. “You are the greatest,” says a bartender.

“You were fantastic,” reaffirms Arista Records mogul Clive Davis, who signed his protege at 19 after discovering her and is played by a Stanley Tucci visibly wearied by the idolatry.

Competing for control of her lucrative fabulousness, meanwhile, are her parents John (Clarke Peters) and Cissy (Tamara Tunie) and her assistant-lover Robyn Crawford (Nafessa Williams).

Director Kasi Lemmons of Harriet (2019) is a champion of trailblazing African-American women and Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, 2019) is a winning presence, but there is no context here for Houston being “the greatest voice of her generation”.

Her challenges as a white-crossover success get mere passing mention, and who were her contemporaries other than her husband, R&B bad boy Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders)?

This Houston is weightless even during her late, tragic decline into substance abuse that ended with her death in 2012 at the age of 48.

Hot take: You get so emotional baby, ain’t it shocking how bland this (family-authorised) movie is.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (PG)