At The Movies: Make some noise for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and Decibel

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG)

107 minutes, opens on Thursday

4 stars

The story: A family move to New York City and find in their townhouse attic the titular crocodile that sings in the honeyed tenor of Canadian pop idol Shawn Mendes.

Directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon have adapted the 1960s picture book series by Bernard Waber into a likeable live-action musical comedy.

Lyle sings but does not speak, which happily frees Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile from those grating pop-culture wisecracks infecting kids’ entertainment today.

He is a 2.5m, 900kg CGI biped. Yet, the biggest personality here is Javier Bardem’s flamboyant turn as his vaudevillian owner Hector P. Valenti. Their duet Take A Look At Us Now, performed with gusto, is one of eight original songs composed by Mendes and Oscar-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The greasy moustachioed hustler had adopted Lyle from a Manhattan pet shop to exploit him for showbiz fame, only to leave him — although not without an MP3 player and a pair of headphones — when the reptile developed stage fright.

Eight years later, Lyle is discovered by his new housemates and becomes a beloved member of the family, easing the anxious tween son Josh (Winslow Fegley) into city life and leading the cookbook author mum (Constance Wu) on a manic tap dance around the kitchen.

The maths teacher dad (Scoot McNairy) is initially terrified they would be eaten alive. “Lyle’s not like that,” the son reassures. “He wears a scarf.”

Trouble arrives in the form of a spiteful neighbour (Brett Gelman), and then Valenti, who wants Lyle back. But worry not: No animals, least of all sweet-natured Lyle, were harmed in the making of the cheerful movie.

Hot take: With apologies to Sir Elton John, this fun sing-along is the definitive Crocodile Rock.

Decibel (PG13)