At The Movies: Maestro’s Bernstein tribute is beautifully played, Migration a fun frolic

Maestro (M18)

129 minutes, available on Netflix

4 stars

The story: Duetting with diva Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born (2018) was apparently not enough of a musical challenge. For his second round as star-director and co-writer, American actor Bradley Cooper orchestrates an overview of American maestro Leonard Bernstein’s life and loves.

Bernstein was a colossus of 20th-century American culture, a conductor with the New York Philharmonic at 25 and composer of operas, symphonies and the 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story.

His prodigious creativity is ungraspable, and so Maestro is not about his music – despite being scored entirely by his compositions – but a biopic of Bernstein as an equally legendary bon vivant.

Cooper’s striking physical and vocal likeness encompass this carnal vitality.

Bernstein loved company, male and female: The opening scene is of him naked in bed, excitedly drumming on his boyfriend’s (Matt Bomer) bottom as if at a percussion rehearsal.

His great love, though, was his wife and mother of his three children, Costa Rican actress Felicia Montealegre (played by an incandescent Carey Mulligan).

The movie is a three-decade chronicle of their complicated relationship, dating from their first flirtation at a 1946 New York party. It begins in black and white, like a romantic comedy from Hollywood’s Golden Age, before transitioning into colour during which time the marriage buckles under the supernova’s self-absorption and flagrant gay dalliances.

“You’re going to die a lonely old queen,” the long-suffering spouse lashes out in a savage spat.

Mulligan’s display of toughness and fragility is a tour de force.

Cooper gives his co-star top billing, but he is the indisputable auteur of this passionate work: his passion for his subject, Bernstein’s for life and music, and the couple’s for each other.

Hot take: This beautifully played tribute to a flawed genius marries artistry and feeling.

Migration (PG)