At The Movies: Living is life-affirming, new Asterix & Obelix flick has few bright spots

Living (PG13)

102 minutes, opens on Thursday exclusively at The Projector

4 stars

The story: A civil servant in 1953 London learns he has terminal cancer. Bill Nighy earned an Academy Award nomination for his quietly devastating turn as a drab, lonely widower reckoning with his impermanence.

If anyone is going to reinterpret Japanese master Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 classic Ikiru, which was itself inspired by Russian writer Leo Tolstoy’s 1886 novella The Death Of Ivan Ilyich, it may as well be a Nobel Laureate no less than British-Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro.

Living was, unsurprisingly, Oscar-nominated for his adapted screenplay, along with Nighy for Best Actor.

Director Oliver Hermanus neatly transposes the bureaucracy and cultural reticence of 1950s Japan to post-war England, where Nighy’s Mr Williams apathetically shuffles documents at his desk every day as the head of London County Council’s Public Works Department.

Shrivelled and solemn in his funereal suit and bowler hat, Williams is a dead man walking long before his grim diagnosis. He now wants to “live a little” – but does not know how.

He tries a boozy night out with a local bohemian (Tom Burke). But it is the spirited youth of a junior female employee, wonderfully played by Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, 2019 to present), that becomes his awakening – so what if their blossoming friendship attracts gossip?

Williams resolves to spend the few months he has left redeveloping an abandoned bomb site into a children’s playground, and Nighy remains a masterclass in understatement as his character, with sudden vigour, badgers the city authorities to see the construction through.

The poignancy lies in the modesty of the project.

What makes life worthwhile? Williams finds his purpose in the face of death, and his graceful and moving rebirth is a reminder to live while alive.

Hot take: The story of a dying man is elegantly transformed into a life-affirming parable both optimistic and joyful.

