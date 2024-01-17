At The Movies: Lead actresses lift The Teachers’ Lounge and The End We Start From

The Teachers’ Lounge (PG13)

98 minutes, opens on Jan 18 exclusively at The Projector

4 stars

The story: Germany’s 2024 Academy Awards submission for best international feature is set in a German middle school, where an idealistic teacher’s investigations into a spate of petty campus thefts have spiralling consequences.

School is a microcosm of contemporary society, with all its ideological stressors, in German director Ilker Catak’s tense and provocative moral drama The Teachers’ Lounge.

Young new hire Carla Nowak (Leonie Benesch) advocates fairness. She is protective of the accused pupil (Can Rodenbostel), a son of Turkish immigrants, and appalled by her fellow teachers pressuring the pre-teen kids to snitch on one another.

To decisively identify the thief, she leaves her jacket in the teachers’ lounge with her laptop camera on. The trouble starts when a staff member (Eva Lobau), the mother of her pet student (Leonard Stettnisch), is filmed taking the money from Nowak’s pocket.

Allegations and denials fly. Anger and suspicions are stoked.

It is immaterial who the perpetrator is. The 2023 German Film Awards’ best film is about the fragility of social order and how quickly a system can unravel from a minor incident.