At The Movies: Lady Gaga livens up House Of Gucci; The King's Man is a messy period epic

House Of Gucci (M18)

159 minutes, opens Dec 30, 4 stars

With the exception of science-fiction adventure The Martian (2015), this decade and a half has not been a great one, critically or commercially, for director Ridley Scott, maker of period epic The Gladiator (2000) and space horror Alien (1979).

With this work, adapted from the 2001 biography detailing the crime that shook the Italian fashion house, the British film-maker makes a qualified return to form. There are flashes of brilliance here, but also scenes that add nothing except give actors scenery to chew on.

It opens in the late 1970s, when Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), a woman who works in her father's small freight company, meets and bowls over Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), a bookish law student destined to take over from his father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons), who co-helms, with Maurizio's uncle Aldo (Al Pacino), the fashion empire that bears the family name.

The run time of over 21/2 hours is the result of Scott packing in a miniseries' worth of glamour, true-crime drama and family politics into one movie.

Mind you, some of it, especially the behind-the-scenes peek at what Italian villa life is like, is fantastic. Scott is in his element delivering atmosphere, whether it be on the red planet in The Martian (2015) or in a rustic Italian mansion surrounded by stables.