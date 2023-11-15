At The Movies: La Luna a feel-good crowd-pleaser, The Killer hits the mark

La Luna (PG13)

109 minutes, opens on Thursday

3 stars

The story: The sleepy fictional Kampong Bras Basah in 1950s Perak, Malaysia, is jolted by the arrival of a lingerie shop and the ensuing ideological war.

La Luna, the Singapore-Malaysia co-production by local director M. Raihan Halim, was invited to premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October.

Assembling the stacked cast of this hugely likeable comedy was already an achievement: The actors are Malay entertainment luminaries.

Sharifah Amani is a knockout starring as indomitable city girl Hanie Abdullah, who shows up unannounced to put the “bra” in Bras Basah with her eponymous boutique.

Shaheizy Sam plays the stuffy police chief, single father to Syumaila Salihin’s 16-year-old budding feminist schoolgirl, while Nam Ron and Farah Ahmad are a middle-aged couple.

The locals are first scandalised, then inspired by Hanie. The women cannot get enough of her frillies that make them feel liberated and empowered. Passionless marriages are suddenly reinvigorated in joyful hijinks.

None of which pleases the bearded village elder, and theatre veteran Wan Hanafi Su is the face of religious intolerance as a mullah preaching hatred. He conspires to drive Hanie out of town for dishonouring Islamic mores and threatening his authority.

Raihan’s 2014 debut Banting also had a Muslim female challenge orthodoxy.

His uplifting sophomore feature is about the community finding unexpected courage to fight for change in a hamlet that is, despite its nostalgic charm, ruled by fear. There are restrictive laws on segregation and censorship, and even a sub-plot on domestic violence.

This is no melodrama: The film-maker based his screenplay on an actual arson attack against a lingerie store in Saudi Arabia.

Hot take: Do not underestimate the revolutionary power of lacy negligees or frothy humour. This feel-good crowd-pleaser has serious things to say about fundamentalism and patriarchal oppression.

The Killer (R21)