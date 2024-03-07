At The Movies: Kung Fu Panda 4 serves up a bowl of more of the same

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG)

94 minutes, opens on March 7

3 stars

The story: The noodle-loving panda Po (voiced by Jack Black) is asked to step down to make way for a new Dragon Warrior, the protector of the people. But other problems come first – he needs to trap the thief Zhen (Awkwafina) and stop an even worse adversary, the sorceress The Chameleon (Viola Davis), striving to steal Po’s enchanted Staff Of Wisdom to gain immeasurable powers.

The fourth instalment of the animation franchise could have opted for a high-creativity, high-stakes story, in the manner of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022), a film that set new standards in storytelling and visuals.

Instead, much of it suggests that this is the play-it-safe middle part sitting between the franchise’s brash beginning and rousing conclusion.

There are fart jokes, bits involving the headstrong Po enraging his controlling Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) and scenes in which his adoptive and biological fathers Mr Ping and Li Shan (James Hong and Bryan Cranston respectively) worry themselves silly over his safety.

For its studio DreamWorks Animation, owned by Universal Pictures, the franchise has spawned four films, numerous television shows and video games, so the lack of enthusiasm about pushing Po further along in his hero’s journey is understandable.

Awkwafina does what she can as Zhen, the ultra-confident fox who is also a skilled thief, but nothing in the role gives her anything to sink her teeth into. She is the generic sidekick, with the goofy Po playing the comic relief yin to her ultra-competent yang.

The standout performance here comes from Viola Davis as the villainess – it is clear that she is having fun as the evil queen. Her line delivery, in its musicality and forcefulness, elevates the average material, giving it a quality that is as close to Shakespearean as one can get in a movie about a Chinese panda who thinks like an American teenager.