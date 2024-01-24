At The Movies: Johnny Keep Walking! a heartfelt office satire, If You Are The One 3 strikes out

Johnny Keep Walking! (PG13)

117 minutes, opens on Jan 25

3 stars

The story: During a round of layoffs, lowly factory technician Hu Jianlin (Da Peng) is mistakenly transferred to the company’s headquarters in the city.

Not only will Hu survive his ill-qualified promotion in the Chinese fish-out-of-water comedy Johnny Keep Walking!, but the middle-aged bumpkin will also blunder his way further up the management hierarchy under the new name John – more befitting of an “international enterprise”.

His farcical misadventures never stray from realism in exposing a workplace culture of Byzantine bureaucracy, “voluntary” overtime, nepotism, scapegoating and corrupt bosses, who are scheming to shutter Hu’s former factory division by means of sabotage – like the organisation has any compunction about cheating his old friends of their livelihood.

The story is backdated to 2019, to the start of the economy’s digital disruption.

This is how Chinese writer-director Dong Runnian (Mr Six, 2015) averts political sensitivities, because his shrewd and briskly entertaining corporate satire is very much a critique of today.

The movie has been a massive box-office hit in China by clearly striking a chord with the country’s current generation of aggrieved white-collar professionals.

The audience see themselves in the human resource manager Ma Jie (Bai Ke), who has had no career advancement despite his grinding hours, and in the young college graduate (Zhuang Dafei) on contract, who has no job security.