At The Movies: JLo deserves more than The Mother, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On a profound oddity

The Mother (M18)

117 minutes, showing on Netflix

2 stars

The story: Do not mess with this mama. Jennifer Lopez plays a deadly sniper drawn out of hiding when dangerous enemies from her past abduct her daughter (Lucy Paez).

The Mother, produced by Lopez in partnership with Netflix, clocked 83.71 million hours of views over its May 12 debut weekend for the streamer’s biggest movie opening of 2023.

The revenge thriller is Taken (2008) with Lopez in the Liam Neeson role of the protective parent, known simply as “the Mother” because why bother thinking up names for the stock characters of a hand-me-down story?

A United States military operative, the Mother places her newborn under foster care for the baby girl’s safety after she turns informant against her two arms-dealer lovers (Gael Garcia Bernal and Joseph Fiennes).

She herself retreats to a remote cabin in Alaska.

Twelve years later – how did she spend all that time? – the pair of nasties locate and kidnap the daughter to bait her.

And the Mother duly responds by emerging from seclusion for an action-packed rescue mission that travels from Cincinnati to a foot chase through the colourful streets of Havana.

She knife-fights, fist-fights, waterboards one assailant and batters another with a motorbike helmet.