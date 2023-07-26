At The Movies: JLaw shows off comedy chops in No Hard Feelings, Talk To Me a nifty fright show

No hard feelings (M18)

103 minutes, opens on Thursday

3 stars

The story: Jennifer Lawrence stars as 32-year-old Uber driver Maddie Barker, who answers an ad offering the right woman a Chevy Regal in exchange for sleeping with a wealthy couple’s (Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick) virginal son (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he heads to college.

The actress JLaw is irresistible, whether as the franchise heroine of The Hunger Games (2012 to 2015) or headlining indie dramas such as Causeway (2022).

The American sex comedy No Hard Feelings has her at her goofiest and vampiest.

And yet, poor, pasty Percy (Feldman) is confused as she comes on to him in a pink mini-dress at the animal shelter where he volunteers.

“Can I touch your wiener?” asks Maddie – presumably in reference to the dachshund Percy is cradling.

The boy is petrified when she later drives him home, thinking she is kidnapping him.

The situation would be prohibitively pervy if gender-reversed.

But writer-director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys, 2019) leans into the duo’s 13-year age difference to comment instead on how some Gen Z kids, like Percy, experience their entire lives online and have no clue about the real world.