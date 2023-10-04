At The Movies: J-horror Sana hardly scares, The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar a whimsical treat

Sana (NC16)

103 minutes, opens on Thursday

2 stars

The story: An eerie melody on a 30-year-old audio cassette haunts listeners to set off a chain of unnatural events. A bad song can have that effect.

Sana is billed as a J-horror mystery by Japanese film-maker Takashi Shimizu of the Ju-On: The Grudge franchise (2000 to 2020).

In fact, the film is a glorified promo for the J-pop outfit Generations from Exile Tribe that is bookended by their concert footage and includes karaoke lyrics for their hits.

All seven members led by Alan Shirahama play themselves, but with expressions of dread upon unearthing the scratchy recording in a Tokyo radio station basement and succumbing to the curse.

Some begin to hum the tune, Minna No Uta (Song For Everyone), which doubles as the film’s Japanese title.

Most worryingly, a Generations performer (Hayato Komori) vanishes, and their manager (Akari Hayami, a former member of Japanese girl group Momoiro Clover Z) brings in a grizzled private eye (comedian Makita Sports) to track him down.

The investigation immerses them in the long-dead world of a spectral middle-school girl (Tomoko Hoshi), whose creepy mother (Marika Yamakawa) is the only character delivering the odd fright.

The story co-scripted by director Shimizu is too feeble to chill. It is a lazy rehash of every genre trope from the onryo, or vengeful spirit, to Ringu’s (1998) condemned analogue media, that urban legend of a tape as a repository of wretched souls.

Also included for no reason is a ghost waif with the name Toshio from Shimizu’s Ju-on creation.

Hot take: Strictly for Generations groupies who have no desire to be scared.

