At The Movies: Indie charmer Cha Cha Real Smooth and muddled Spiderhead

Cha Cha Real Smooth (M18)

108 minutes, Apple TV+

3 stars

The story: American film-maker Cooper Raiff wrote, directed, produced and stars as an aimless recent university grad who moves home to New Jersey and gets a job hosting neighbourhood children's parties. He becomes smitten with a single mum a decade his senior, played by Dakota Johnson.

Two reasons to watch this film:

1. Remember Coda (2021)?

Cha Cha Real Smooth was acquired by Apple TV+ for distribution after winning the Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival in January. That same trajectory last year landed Coda the Academy Awards' Best Picture, so Raiff's indie hit is off to a good start.

2. Not a regular date movie

The love interest inconveniently has an age-appropriate fiance (Raul Castillo), plus an autistic daughter (winning neurodiverse newcomer Vanessa Burghardt).

She has her own adult problems. This romance dramedy leaves uncertain how the relationship will evolve, and Johnson, enigmatic and vulnerable, is a stand-out amid a warm, messy, sprawling ensemble of families and friends.

One reason to reconsider:

1. Growing pains

Raiff, like his character, is still in his 20s, onto his sophomore feature. He further mixes in school bullying, and bipolar and clinical depression, but the coming-of-age narrative of a nice young man outgrowing post-collegiate malaise lacks the mature wisdom to be anything deeper or edgier than a sweet-natured pleasure.

Spiderhead (M18)

106 minutes, Netflix

2 stars

The story: In a state-of-the-art penitentiary on a tropical island, inmates volunteer for medical experiments to reduce their sentences. Miles Teller is one such lab rat who starts to question the morality of the tests and uncovers sinister motives.