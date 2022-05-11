At The Movies: In Hatching, a girl finds a twisted sister in an egg

Hatching (PG13)

91 minutes, opens May 12, 3 stars

The story: This tale of psychological horror from Finland opens with a family that has it all - a beautiful home in a middle-class suburb and happy parents with two high-achieving children, a young boy and a teenage girl. Mother (Sophia Heikkila, whose character remains nameless) is the architect of their lives and proud of her creation. One day, a wounded bird enters their home and leaves an egg. Daughter Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) hides the egg until the event of the film's title happens - after which Tinja finds that she is not so alone after all. This film was selected to screen at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Here are two reasons to watch this and one not to.

Tense mother-daughter dynamic