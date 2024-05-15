At The Movies: In fantasy comedy IF, imaginary friends bring the fun, but lack the magic

IF (PG)

104 minutes, opens on May 16

3 stars

The story: Bea (Cailey Fleming) is a girl who, much to her alarm, begins seeing strange beings in her apartment building. She meets neighbour Cal (Ryan Reynolds) who, like her, can see the creatures. He assures her that they are real and only those with a gift can see the Imaginary Friends, or IFs, the make-believe companions that children create then leave behind after they grow older. Through Cal, Bea meets Blue (voiced by Steve Carell), Blossom (voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and other IFs who are glad to be with humans who can see them.

American writer-director John Krasinski had a supporting voice role in the Pixar animated movie Monsters University (2013) and it is clear that the film and that of its predecessor Monsters, Inc. (2001) have rubbed off on him.

All three films feature bizarre yet adorable beasties, ranging from pocket-portable to room-size, who interact mainly with children because their senses are still innocent.

Krasinski’s IF differs from Pixar’s in that his work is a mix of live-action and animation. His main characters are the humans, Bea and Cal, and the story is told through their experiences.

Since the set-up requires that the IFs represent the wishes of children from every era, some jokes are built-in. There are IFs that look like cartoon characters and pop idols who were popular in past decades, so will behave like them.

Krasinski could have milked the famous characters angle for comedy, but to his credit – or perhaps because of copyright – he does not.

Instead, the jokes arise organically from the IFs’ characters. Most of them have abandonment and trust issues, so the humour tends towards the rueful.