At The Movies: How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is a hit, The Beach Boys nails the music

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (PG)

126 minutes, opens on May 30

3 stars

The story: A teenage university dropout (Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul) quits his game-caster gig to care for his grandma (Usha Seamkhum) when she is diagnosed with end-stage cancer. The movie’s title is not subtle about his motives.

Thailand’s biggest film of the year to date, surpassing Hollywood blockbuster imports like Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (2024), is the unassuming local drama How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies. Ticket sales have crossed 334 million baht (S$12.3 million).

Thai-Chinese pop idol Billkin stars as the slacker named M, which could well spell “mercenary”. He ingratiates himself with Amah, moving in with her into her Bangkok Chinatown tenement home and taking her to the doctors.

He has competition for the cool inheritance in the form of her two adult sons, a married upstart broker (Sanya Kunakorn) and a ne’er-do-well (Pongsatorn Jongwilas). M’s struggling single mum (Sarinrat Thomas) is the daughter and the sole decent character.

Amah, no dotard, sees through her fawning progenies. “You are sowing seeds in the hope of reaping them,” she chides. Thai actress Usha has only ever acted in commercials and she is a natural in the role.

Also making his feature debut is Bad Genius The Series (2020) television director Pat Boonnitipat, who maintains an even keel despite M’s emotional growth turning predictably sentimental.

This credible slice of life inspired by contemporary true events is a knowing account of Confucian family dynamics encompassing filial piety, favouritism towards boys and the tradition’s generational fallout.

It reminds the young of their obligations to the old, while asking the dying to consider what they owe the living.

Hot take: The heart-warming family saga is a hit for good reason other than Billkin’s loyal fan base. It resonates with Asia’s ageing societies, where eldercare is a pressing issue.

The Beach Boys (PG13)

115 minutes, available on Disney+

3 stars