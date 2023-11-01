At The Movies: How To Have Sex a study of female adolescence, Fingernails serves up quirky romance

How To Have Sex (M18)

98 minutes, opens exclusively at The Projector on Thursday

4 stars

The story: Three English schoolgirls descend on the Greek party island of Malia for a post-examination holiday in this 2023 Un Certain Regard winner from the Cannes Film Festival. Boys and booze are on their itinerary.

The British rite-of-passage drama How To Have Sex is not an instructional manual, whatever the title may suggest – and however much Tara (Mia McKenna-Bruce) needs one as she is goaded on by her more worldly companions, brainy Em (Enva Lewis) and catty Skye (Lara Peake), to lose her virginity before they head home in a week.

The BFFs are on their first girls’ trip abroad.

In the adjoining room of their budget motel are two older lads (Shaun Thomas and Samuel Bottomley). Together, they hit the bars and clubs for never-ending nights of bacchanalia.

Such summer breaks are a ritual among Britain’s youth.

Writer-director Molly Manning Walker has been on a few, and her feature debut is a vividly alive re-creation, sticky with sweat and spilled tequila shots.

The electronic dance music alone will give anyone aged above 25 a hangover.

Gradually, Tara peels away from the sea of pulsating bodies to be the story’s focus after having sex at last, although not the way she had wanted.

She becomes sad and withdrawn, a vulnerable 16-year-old beneath the party-girl bravado.

Walker knows how lonely one can be in a crowd, how exhausting the pretence at fun can get and how friendships can shift.

“Best holiday ever,” the friends had ecstatically promised. How hollow that sounds now.

Without judgment or coming-of-age cliches, the film-maker delivers a nuanced and observant study of teen relationships, peer pressure and sexual consent.

Hot take: Here is an acute picture of the female adolescence experience from the hormonal highs to the lonesome lows.

Fingernails (NC16)

113 minutes, premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday

3 stars

The story: In a retro-future present, technology can measure a couple’s love from their extracted fingernails. Anna (Jessie Buckley) is a new counsellor at one such Love Institute, who scored 100 per cent with her long-time boyfriend (Jeremy Allen White). So, how is it possible that she finds herself falling for co-worker Amir (Riz Ahmed)?

The timeless familiarity of his dystopian fables is the central weirdness of Athens-born auteur Christos Nikou’s Greek Weird Wave cinema, a movement which counts Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, 2018) among its other proponents.

Apples was writer-director Nikou’s acclaimed allegory of an amnesia epidemic that was released in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.