At The Movies: Horrors abound in fright shows El Conde and The Queen Mary

El Conde (R21)

110 minutes, available on Netflix

3 stars

The story: In an alternate history, Chile’s General Augusto Pinochet (Jaime Vadell) faked his death in 2006 and is a 250-year-old vampire hiding in a crumbling mansion at the southern tip of the South American continent.

El Conde premieres on Netflix at an opportune moment, immediately after its Venice Film Festival best screenplay triumph and on the 50th anniversary of the coup d’etat, which ushered in Pinochet’s 17-year reign of terror. Some 40,000 were executed, disappeared and tortured under his regime.

Chilean auteur Pablo Larrain gained recent Academy Awards attention for his Hollywood biopics Spencer (2021), on Britain’s Princess Diana; and Jackie (2016), about the United States’ former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

The writer-director is back home, and he has reimagined his country’s reviled dictator as a literal monster in his continuing studies of 20th-century historical figures.

With his flapping military cape for wings, Pinochet takes flight over the city of Santiago on a hunt for fresh human blood. He is decrepit but still depraved, still sucking his populace dry.

This darkly comic art-house horror shot in crepuscular black and white is a metaphor in search of a story, strangely muted even during scenes of frozen hearts being greedily consumed.

The narrative is thin. Holed up with Pinochet on his remote estate are his wife (Gloria Munchmeyer) and butler (Alfredo Castro). They are visited by his five adult children, who circle him like vultures for their inheritance, then by an accountant-exorcist-nun (Paula Luchsinger) of frustratingly vague intention.