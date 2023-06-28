At The Movies: God Is A Bullet shoots blanks, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken makes a splash

God Is A Bullet (M18)

120 minutes, opens on Thursday

2 stars

The story: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars as small-town detective Bob Hightower who takes matters into his own hands after a depraved cult slaughters his ex-wife and abducts his tween daughter. He infiltrates the satanists with help from a former member, Case Hardin (Maika Monroe).

American film-maker Nick Cassavetes was also Coster-Waldau’s director on the 2014 comedy The Other Woman.

To be clear: There is a total of zero laughs in their latest feature, the glum and grisly noir God Is A Bullet.

More indefensibly, this adaptation of Boston Teran’s 1999 based-on-true-events bestseller of the same title summons no urgency either for its revenge-and-rescue operation.

Hightower first visits a mysterious amputee (Jamie Foxx) to get tattoos for effective undercover.

He leaves looking exactly like himself but with ink drawings, and hits the road in his jalopy with Case.

He is a religious man and she is a nihilist, and the odd couple’s passage along the dusty New Mexico highways is as interminable as their late-night discussions on how God is a bullet.

Psst, detective, should you not cut the pseudo-existential pretentiousness and quickly go save your missing daughter?

The tattooed cultists under a psycho leader (Karl Glusman) – Case’s ex-lover, regrettably – are scumbags who leer, rampage, murder and rape. Cassavetes, to his credit, is unflinching in creating the seamy subculture where Hightower’s initiation meets the expected gratuitous violence plus a rattlesnake.