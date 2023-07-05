At The Movies: Go wild with Joy Ride, Chow Yun Fat the ace of One More Chance

Joy Ride (R21)

95 minutes, opens on Thursday

4 stars

The story: Four Asian-American friends head to China on business. Almost immediately, their international adventure is waylaid by drug smuggling, lost passports, sex with the Chinese men’s basketball team and a K-pop send-up of American rapper Cardi B’s 2020 hit WAP.

Joy Ride is a directing debut by Malaysia-born screenwriter Adele Lim of Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

Not that this Hollywood comedy with its all-Asian creatives is a mere exercise in ethnic representation.

Neither is it just about showing how Asian women can party like the most debauched of Bridesmaids’ (2011) white chicks and The Hangover’s (2009) frat boys.

Hell, yeah, they can and they do, but the girls-gone-wild road trip is foremost a showcase for a riotous ensemble of actresses.

Ashley Park from Netflix romance series Emily In Paris (2020 to present) stars as American adoptee Audrey, a Washington State small-town corporate attorney sent to China to close a deal and, while there, searches for her birth mother.

Tagging along are Sherry Cola as her manic immigrant childhood bestie Lolo, who sculpts genitalia-inspired art, and Sabrina Wu as Lolo’s misfit cousin.

Audrey also reconnects with her college roommate, now a Chinese soap opera idol, played by Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All At Once (2023).

Each is a sharp comic personality and, together, the foursome synch in outrageous highs with support from Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng as Audrey’s client.

Their friendship will be tested and their individual identities re-examined. The odyssey slips in openly emotional introspection on the Asian diaspora experience – what it is like to be Asian in the United States and an American in Asia – without dampening the zaniness.

Hot take: The uninhibited comedic talents are the joy in a raucous ride destined to be a sleeper hit.

One More Chance (PG13)