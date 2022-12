139 minutes, available on Netflix from Friday

3 stars

The story: In this sequel to the hit 2019 murder mystery Knives Out, Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, this time bringing his sleuthing skills to an island in the Aegean belonging to billionaire tech bro Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Bron has gathered a group of old chums – played by Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista and Leslie Odom Jr – for a murder-mystery party, but things do not go as planned.