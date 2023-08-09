At The Movies: Fun times with Disney’s Haunted Mansion and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Disney’s Haunted Mansion (PG13)

123 minutes, opens on Wednesday

3 stars

The story: Single mum Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her young son (Chase Dillon) enlist a gaggle of paranormal experts to rid their crumbling Louisiana mansion in the American South of otherworldly squatters.

There are famously 999 happy haunts in Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion, but in the supernatural comedy Disney’s Haunted Mansion – the second Hollywood adaptation of the theme park ride following the 2003 Eddie Murphy flop – the ensemble of half-dozen mortal talents is the attraction.

Owen Wilson plays a priest. Tiffany Haddish is a psychic, Danny DeVito a professor, and Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield from Judas And The Black Messiah (2021) stars as local New Orleans tour guide Ben Matthias.

He is roped into the ghost-busting team for having once been a genius astrophysicist with expertise in “ghost particles”, although he has become a depressed drunk since his wife’s death.

Some day, in some movie, director Justin Simien of the 2014 Sundance Film Festival hit Dear White People might explore grief – Ben’s, Gabbie’s, as well as all of the trapped spirits – in some meaningful depth.

This kid-pic is not that movie. It is a haunted house adventure tame to the point of quaint with its creaky corridors, cobwebs and candelabras.

Its over-long runtime is enlivened only by the game cast, whose characters, everyone a fraud, find heroism by uniting against the malevolent Hat Box Ghost in a climactic battle-unto-death.

The magnetic Jared Leto is rendered unrecognisable by special effects as this arch poltergeist: He is basically a skeleton with a hat on. But Jamie Lee Curtis’ disembodied head in a crystal ball is a definite bonus and most amusing.

Hot take: The phalanx of CGI (computer-generated imagery) phantoms pales next to the comic actors, who are blithe spirits in this serviceable family-friendly spooktacular.

