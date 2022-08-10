At The Movies: Fire Of Love shows the beauty and devastating power of volcanoes

Fire of Love (PG)

93 minutes, opens Aug 11 at The Projector

4 stars

The story: French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft were united by their single-minded devotion to the study of volcanoes. This is a documentary of the husband-and-wife volcanologists living and, ultimately, dying for their passion, swept away by a pyroclastic flow off Japan's Mount Unzen in 1991.

Two reasons to watch the 2022 Sundance Film Festival hit:

1. Not just for the volcano enthusiast

Fire Of Love will make a convert of you. For two decades, the Kraffts chased eruptions around the world, documenting their discoveries. Theirs was the most spectacular imagery of volcanoes ever recorded.

Director Sara Dosa drew from 200 hours of their 16mm expedition footage plus thousands of photographs, and the all-archival movie eschews hard science for a visual wonder of glowing craters, molten avalanches, ash clouds and orange pulsing lava-like psychedelic art.

This may be your closest experience of nature at its most majestic and devastatingly powerful.

2. Redefining "hot dates"

A quasi-poetic narration by actor-artist Miranda July talking up the "love story" is both affected and unnecessary. The Kraffts were remarkable enough as soulmates in intrepid curiosity, never happier than when stomping about acid lakes together. Danger? What danger?

They revolutionised volcanology, and the warning systems and government evacuation policies which save countless lives today are their legacy.

Prizefighter: The life of Jem Belcher (NC16)