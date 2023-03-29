At The Movies: Females fight back in Kill Boksoon, Blueback

Kill Boksoon (M18)

137 minutes, premieres on Friday on Netflix

3 stars

The story: South Korean star Jeon Do-yeon – 2007 Cannes Film Festival’s best actress for Secret Sunshine – inhabits the title role of an assassin who is the best in the profession but all thumbs as a single mum parenting an angsty teen.

The above plot summary suggests a screwball actioner centred on the heroine’s work-life balance when the Netflix production Kill Boksoon is, in fact, played straight as an Asian cinema genre piece.

Boksoon hides her day job from her schoolgirl daughter (Kim Si-a), who is on her part concealing her sexuality from everyone. The domestic drama is drab.

Writer-director Byun Sung-hyun (The Kingmaker, 2022) is more invested in the killing business – and a corporatised business it is, like a Seoul chapter of the High Table from the John Wick franchise (2014 to present), comprising unionised contractors bound by a code of conduct.

Boksoon with her 100 per cent kill rate is unequalled among her peers and Jeon’s performance exudes polished self-possession. She is the prized asset of MK Enterprise, where her chairman (Sol Kyung-gu) has tender feelings for her.

Nevertheless, she finds herself targeted by rivals and associates alike after an aborted assignment.

The betrayals build to a bar-room ambush of shattering martial arts violence.

The wittiness of the flying chopsticks and beer bottles is matched by Boksoon’s opening-act duel with a yakuza, which has the Japanese wielding a mighty katana against her $30 Walmart hammer.

Boksoon obviously survives to continue an overlong movie that is bookended by these two rousingly choreographed fights.