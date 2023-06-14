At The Movies: Elemental flames out, Reality grips

Elemental (PG13)

109 minutes, opens on Thursday

2 stars

The story: In Pixar Animation’s Element City, a metropolis home to human-like communities of fire, water, air and earth, a fiery girl and a go-with-the-flow aqua dude develop a no-no relationship.

Elemental is an immigrant allegory drawn from Korean-American writer-director Peter Sohn’s (The Good Dinosaur, 2015) experiences of growing up in 1970s New York City – this much is clear.

But why the elements for story characters, even if these coldly abstract matter do inspire some fanciful designs?

Ember Lumen (voiced by Leah Lewis) of Fire Town is a flickering flame, the daughter of a Fireland emigre (Ronnie del Carmen) who has built a new life for himself and his wife (Shila Ommi), as well as a neighbourhood bodega he hopes to pass down to their beloved child. Ember has to first learn to tame her combustible temper, as it frightens customers away.

Spilling out of the piping system into her shop one day is goofy, gelatinous building inspector Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) from the affluent water borough across the city.

Together, they must locate and plug the plumbing leak before her ghetto gets doused, defying the preconceptions of fire vapourising water and water extinguishing fire to emotionally connect along the way.

The more touching and tender love is between Ember and her elderly dad. The conceit behind this interracial romance-adventure is as strained as the social commentary on xenophobia, assimilation, class division and generational duty – how could Ember betray her family by falling for an outsider? – is simplistic.

And, for all of the animators’ vibrant world-building set against Thomas Newman’s pan-Asian score, there are no significant air personalities, while the earth character is a tree-stump boy who, bizarrely, sprouts armpit daisies.

Hot take: It is true, the elements do not mix. This multicultural fable is a hodgepodge of obvious metaphors.

