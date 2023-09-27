At The Movies: Dulled horror in All Fun And Games, Spy Kids: Armageddon a cute family romp

All Fun And Games (NC16)

76 minutes, opens on Thursday

2 stars

The story: A cursed knife, discovered by chance, condemns three siblings to participate in malign versions of the old-school games hangman, tag and hide-and-seek where if they lose, they die.

“I Will Play, I Won’t Quit” is the incantation carved into the sinister blade – and an empty promise of All Fun And Games. The games are carelessly played. They barely get under way.

The perverse concept of childhood fun being death traps has no follow-through in a standard teen slasher horror that is further dulled by an expository info dump on the knife’s origin: The town is present-day Salem, Massachusetts, so 17th-century witchcraft is predictably behind the misfortunes.

The Fletchers are a troubled family, and their frayed relationships are the movie’s strongest element.

Dad is long gone. Mum (Annabeth Gish) has added a late shift at work to make ends meet, leaving Marcus (Asa Butterfield), Billie (Natalia Dyer), their little brother Jo (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and two friends on their own the night they unwittingly summon the demon.