At The Movies: Doctor Strange finds magic, monsters and myths in the multiverse

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (PG13)

126 minutes, opens May 4, 4 stars

Following the events of the series WandaVision (2021) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Wong (Benedict Wong), with new ally America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), handle dangers emanating from alternate universes.

Three reasons to watch this film:

It feels good to check in with familiar characters

The post-Endgame films, such as Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) and Eternals (2021), worked as interesting standalones.

Like No Way Home, this movie feels like coming home - these are heroes who do not have to introduce themselves, so the story can kick off right away.

It dives into the two ideas that will drive that new phase of the current decade-long arc - magic and the Multiverse.

Director Sam Raimi's horror touches add zing

Raimi is the architect of the modern Marvel film. The three Spider-Man movies he directed (2002 to 2007), with their mix of light comedy and sincere family drama, helped make the superhero movie the cinema juggernaut it is today.

But the director of cult horror favourites The Evil Dead (1981) and Army Of Darkness (1992) also knows how to put in a scare. Thankfully, Disney has allowed him to add his touch of terror.

The Infinity Stones always felt like magic anyway

In the previous Marvel phase, the Infinity Stones drove the drama. This phase takes place in a realm where the Stones have receded in importance. In other words, the stories go straight to the source of supernatural powers - magic - without the need for a middle-man explanation. If something fantastical happens, it is because of magic - it feels economical and direct.

Reasons to stay away

Now that Disney has spread the Marvel stories across films and its Disney+ streaming service, you will pick up more references if you are familiar with WandaVision. Yes, the lore law applies - the more you know, the richer the film will be. For the WandaVision-unaware, skim a Wikipedia page or two beforehand.

