At The Movies: DC League Of Super-Pets and Hunt

DC League Of Super-pets (PG13)

106 minutes, opens on Thursday, 3 stars

The story: Superman (voiced by John Krasinski) and the Justice League are captured by LexCorp's power-crazed telekinetic hairless guinea pig Lulu (Kate McKinnon).

Pets take over as both villains and heroes for this crime-fighting adventure.

And so, to the rescue is the Man of Steel's super-dog best friend Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), the Bark Kent to his Clark Kent, who enlists the help of Ace the hound (Kevin Hart), potbellied pig PB (Vanessa Bayer), myopic turtle Merton (Natasha Lyonne) and squirrel Chip (Diego Luna) from the Metropolis animal shelter.

DC League Of Super-Pets is super funny, what with Krypto's ragtag allies themselves gaining superpowers after exposure to kryptonite.

This animated DC Universe spin-off is partly an origin story of DC Comics' Legion Of Super-Pets from the 1960s.

The buddy comedy between Krypto from planet Krypton and cynical street-smart Ace - who later becomes Batman's dog - is voiced respectively by regular collaborators Johnson and Hart to great effect.

Among such perfectly pitched vocal performances, McKinnon is a riot as deranged Lulu, with Keanu Reeves' brooding Batman a close second.

Jared Stern co-wrote The Lego Batman Movie (2017), and his feature directing debut based on his screenplay is family fun that has comic lore in-jokes for the parents alongside cute character designs.

In the animals' abandonment, including Lulu's unrequited crush on her evil billionaire mentor Lex Luthor, it also has the pain of Toy Story (1995). All pets deserve a home because - and here is something to cherish - their love is unconditional.

Hot take: Pup, up and away! This superhero outing beats 2017's Justice League.

Hunt (NC16)