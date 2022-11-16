At The Movies: Confession encoils, Spirited makes you recoil

Confession (PG13)

105 minutes, opens on Thursday



4 stars

The story: A murder suspect (So Ji-sub) and his attorney (Kim Yun-jin) engage in a game of deception to prove his innocence. Neither is what he or she appears to be in this Korean psychological drama.

So plays a hotshot married entrepreneur caught in a hotel room with the bloodied corpse of his mistress. He insists he is innocent, but no other killer could have gotten past the locked door.

Kim co-stars as the ace defence attorney who meets him in a remote snowbound cabin for one long night of cross-examination.

Confession is a tense two-hander intercut with flashback reconstructions of the accused’s testimony – which splinters into conflicting permutations involving blackmail and a hit-and-run as he is coaxed, cornered, tricked and manipulated to disclose what really happened at the scene of the crime.

The slippery characters shift along with his narrative. Former model So toys cunningly with his handsome romantic lead image (Always, 2011), and why the flashes of panic beneath the attorney’s poised professionalism? Korean-American acting stalwart Kim from the survival series Lost (2004 to 2010) gives nothing away until the closing act.

Filling out the mystery is K-pop star Nana as the doomed lover.