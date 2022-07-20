At The Movies: Compartment No. 6's humane, intimate train journey

Compartment No. 6 (M18)

107 minutes, opens July 21 at The Projector

4 stars

The story: A Finnish archaeology student and a boorish Russian miner are strangers sharing compartment No. 6 on a train from Moscow to the Arctic Circle. Mutual distaste thaws over their 2,000km winter passage in this 2021 Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix winner.

Three reasons to watch this film:

1. The mismatched couple

Seidi Haarla plays the forlorn foreigner missing the female lover she has just left behind. Yuriy Borisov is electrifying as the vodka-swigging, sausage-scarfing, all-round ill-mannered knucklehead who asks if she is a prostitute.

What is extraordinary about them is how believably ordinary they are. Compartment No. 6 is another character piece of nuanced naturalism by Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen following his 2016 critical hit, The Happiest Day In The Life Of Olli Maki.

2. A transporting ride

An adaptation of a 2011 Rosa Liksom novel shot using handheld cameras on board Russian trains, the 1990s-set travelogue fully relives the cramped corridors, the odours, the noise, the drafty chill and the tungsten lights of the Soviet rail experience. The movie is Before Sunrise (1995) for the unwashed, caging the couple in miserable intimacy.

3. Going the distance

The journey ends in something more than friendship, yet it is too chaste to be a romance. It is a connection between two solitary travellers never to meet again, one that the understated film-making turns into a bittersweet human love story.

Detective vs Sleuths (NC16)