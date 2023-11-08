At The Movies: Club Zero serves up food for thought, Nyad’s actresses go the distance

Club Zero (NC16)

104 minutes, opens on Thursday

3 stars

The story: A nutritionist is recruited to an elite British boarding school and begins indoctrinating her students in an extreme regimen of “conscious eating”.

Mia Wasikowska stars as new faculty member Miss Novak in the blackly comic Club Zero. “Conscious eating”, as per her instructions, starts with dicing the food, and then taking a deep breath before slowly, deliberately masticating each morsel.

It is patently ridiculous.

Her class of five teenagers enrol for reasons varying from health and the environment to optimising self-control.

They eventually graduate to eating nothing. Miss Novak teaches that food is defilement and one can live on just the power of belief.

The wealthy parents are too self-absorbed to notice the physical decline and brainwashing, much less the ominous warning notes in the soundtrack’s drum rhythms.

By the time they call on the headmistress (Sidse Babett Knudsen) to intervene, it is too late – but for what, exactly?

There is no predicting the storylines of Austrian arthouse director Jessica Hausner’s idiosyncratic parables, most famously Lourdes, her 2009 drama of a miracle cure, and the 2019 horror Little Joe, about a genetically engineered plant.

This savage satire on New Age wellness quackeries with their cult of positivity and mindfulness also turns into a horror with Australian actress Wasikowska’s prim yet baleful presence as Miss Novak.

It is archly deadpan and consistently disquieting even if it never gets very deep into any of its many issues, which further include the susceptibility of emotionally neglected youth. The students surrender easily to their teacher’s manipulation.

“Have faith,” she asks of them. In the movie, and often in life too, these two words are a dangerous invitation to folly.

Hot take: This unsettling tale of dieting disorders serves up food for thought alongside off-kilter comedy.

Nyad (M18)

121 minutes, available on Netflix

3 stars