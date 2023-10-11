At The Movies: Cheer the underdogs on in Dumb Money and Ride Above

Dumb Money (M18)

104 minutes, opens on Thursday

3 stars

The story: In early 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, an online community of ragtag amateur investors turned the beleaguered video game retailer GameStop into America’s hottest stock and short-squeezed the hedge funds that were betting against the company. Wall Street was upended.

A degree in high finance is not a prerequisite for enjoying Dumb Money.

This Hollywood dramatisation of the “Gamestonk” phenomenon adapted from American writer Ben Mezrich’s 2021 non-fiction book The Antisocial Network is a simple class warfare comedy.

An affable Paul Dano leads the teeming ensemble as YouTube personality Roaring Kitty, real name Keith Gill, who advocated for GameStop on his videocast filmed from his home basement in Massachusetts.

He sinks his life savings into the stock, for no other reason than “I like the stock”, triggering a buying frenzy among his followers across the country.

A quartet of them are a nurse (America Ferrera), a GameStop employee (Anthony Ramos) and two college students (Talia Ryder and Myha’la Herrold).

They have debts and mortgages.

At the opposite end of the stratum are the hedge fund fat cats played by Seth Rogen, Vincent D’Onofrio and Sebastian Stan.