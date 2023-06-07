At The Movies: Cannes winner Boy From Heaven a chilling thriller set in Cairo’s Al-Azhar

Boy From Heaven (PG)

126 minutes, opens on Thursday exclusively at The Projector

4 stars

The story: The death of a Grand Imam opens up a succession struggle at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the epicentre of Sunni Islam, where a young scholar becomes a pawn between Egypt’s corrupt powers in this 2022 Cannes Film Festival best screenplay winner.

Eight years ago in Egypt, production for The Nile Hilton Incident, a 2017 noir about police malfeasance, was officially shut down and director Tarik Saleh forcibly removed from the country.

The Swedish-Egyptian film-maker must not mind staying away, because his espionage thriller Boy From Heaven (also known as Cairo Conspiracy) is even more damning of the authorities.

Tarik, filming mostly in Turkey’s Suleymaniye Mosque, does an impressive job of recreating the hallowed Al-Azhar, with its history dating back to the 10th century.

Adam (Tawfeek Barhom) is a fisherman’s son newly arrived on a scholarship, and his awe is as much the audience’s. But then the naive provincial boy witnesses a classmate’s murder.