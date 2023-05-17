At The Movies: Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman a whimsical treat; The Woman King not all-powerful

Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman (M18)

100 minutes, opens on Thursday exclusively at The Projector

4 stars

The story: A talkative frog and an elusive cat help a listless clerk, his traumatised wife and a schizophrenic accountant find meaning in their lives in the days following the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami.

Japanese literary superstar Haruki Murakami is having a moment for an author deemed un-filmable.

A European co-production with English dialogue, Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman is an adaptation of six short stories from the author’s three anthologies that arrives on the heels of the 2018 thriller Burning and 2022’s Oscar-winning Drive My Car.

It is an animation: casting the frog might have been a challenge otherwise, even if he is voiced with beguiling personality by French-American composer Pierre Foldes, who makes a striking writing-directing film-making debut.

In the wake of the Great Sendai Earthquake, two Tokyo salarymen are further destabilised when told their bank jobs will be outsourced, and timid middle-aged debt collector Katagiri (Arnaud Maillard) is visited that night by the humanoid amphibian seeking his help to save what is left of the city from a giant subterranean worm.

His colleague, Komura (Ryan Bommarito), heads to Hokkaido with a mysterious package on a week’s leave. His depressed wife (Shoshana Wilder) has left him after five days watching cable news coverage of the tragedy.

The personal journeys of the three individuals drift from one to the other while surreal disturbances bleed into the mundane. Ghosts are everywhere.

The visuals are a hybrid of 3D rotoscoping and 2D layouts. They lend themselves well to the magic realism in a bewitching meditation on the external and psychic fallout of the disaster.

Hot take: Turns out animation is the ideal medium for the whimsy and melancholy of Murakami’s fables, which find beautiful expression in this Annecy International Animation Film Festival prize-winner.

