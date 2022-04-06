At The Movies: Biopic of artist Louis Wain a sensitively drawn portrait

The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain (PG13)

111 minutes, opens April 7

3 stars

The cat portraits are a staple of first-year psychology textbooks: They form a timeline, meant to illustrate artist Louis Wain's descent into schizophrenia.

The creatures look realistic at first, then gradually become more abstract and swirly until, in the final image, only a squiggly pattern remains.

It is a neat measure of a disintegrating mind - perhaps a little too neat. Because in recent years, it has come to light that the English artist did not date his creations, so he could have swung between realism and abstraction.

Wain's psychiatrist organised the paintings to make it look as if the painter was losing grasp on reality over time.

Like the recent attempt at debunking the cat painting timeline, this movie tries to rehabilitate the image of this now-obscure painter who, just before World War I, was one of the most popular illustrators in the West.

Nobody knew who cryptographer Alan Turing was either, but the movie about him, The Imitation Game (2014) - also starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the lead character - was a commercial and critical hit, proving that obscurity is no hindrance in a biopic.

As a young man, Wain (Cumberbatch) is a jack-of-all-trades: a part-time magazine illustrator, inventor and music composer.

He, his five sisters and mother are in desperate need of money, so he takes a job as a magazine illustrator, working with editor Sir William Ingram (Toby Jones). His family hires a governess, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy), for the girls. She and Wain begin a romance.

The rest of the film covers the remaining decades in the life of a man who is frequently his own worst enemy. He fumbles an attempt at capitalising on his popular drawings of cats doing human things, while his beliefs about electricity as the driving force of the universe grow more intense and distracting.

Director and co-screenwriter Will Sharpe knows his way around a mental illness story, having helped create the award-winning Channel 4 drama-comedy series about a family struggling with a parent's depression, Flowers (2016 to 2018).

Sharpe's careful way of handling mental illness can also be seen here. His Wain is a cross between the childlike fool from Shakespeare, the conspiracy theorist who sees patterns everywhere and the victim of terrifying hallucinations. Wain's eccentric, self-sabotaging ways exasperate his benefactor Ingram and love interest Emily, and provide most of the film's comedic moments.

Biographies of tortured geniuses - The Imitation Game among them, along with films about Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh - use a predictable template, but Sharpe skirts the cliches by never linking creativity to disability or forcing an arc in which the neglected artist finally finds recognition.

Cumberbatch's Wain, like his Turing, fails at comprehending simple social cues. Unlike the hyper-focused Turing, Wain struggles to keep his wayward mind on track.The result is messy. The story spans his whole career and might have benefited from taking just a slice of his life, but in the sprawl is a sensitively drawn portrait of a troubled human who would have been in much deeper water if not for his talent and the love and support of his friends.