At The Movies: Be moved by Oscar-nominated Women Talking, EO

Women Talking (NC16)

104 minutes, exclusively at The Projector

4 stars

The story: The women of an isolated religious community discover their men – husbands, sons, brothers – have for years been tranquillising and raping them at night in their sleep. Should they leave? But where to? Or do they stay and fight, but with what? Which path of uncertainty will deliver a safer tomorrow?

The horrific sexual assaults really did occur in a Mennonite colony in 2009 Bolivia.

Women Talking relocates it to 2010 America – specifically, a hayloft in a farm commune where the women convene to vote on how best to move forward.

The menfolk are largely in town for the day. The only man of note at the meeting is a timid schoolteacher (Ben Whishaw) tasked with recording the minutes because the women have not been taught to read or write – but they can, and do, speak.

Canadian actress-turned-writer and director Sarah Polley’s (Away From Her, 2006) intelligent adaptation of author Miriam Toews’ 2018 bestseller was nominated for Best Picture and won Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards, and the movie fulfils its title as a chamber piece of eight women from across three generations talking.

Calling it stagebound is no criticism. Why stray from the commanding performances by a pensive Rooney Mara, truculent Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy in full fury, and Judith Ivey and Sheila McCarthy as the matriarchs? Also in the barn are two adolescents (Kate Hallett and Liv McNeil), while actress-producer Frances McDormand makes brief appearances.

Passionately they debate their myriad, shifting perspectives on revenge, shame, forgiveness, salvation, hope and sorrow.

Tempers are raised. So are the stakes: a decision must be finalised before the men return. The vital discourses accumulate the urgency of a timeless moral parable.

Hot take: Who says talk is cheap? An ensemble of astonishing actresses invest their compelling dialogue-driven drama with a wealth of empathy and thought.

EO (NC16)

