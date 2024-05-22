At The Movies: Antic fun in The Garfield Movie, Jeanne du Barry a lavish soap opera

The Garfield Movie (PG)

101 minutes, opens on May 22

3 stars

The story: Before comic strip stardom, Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) was a cute kitten abandoned on a street corner by his alley-cat pa Vic (Samuel L. Jackson) one rainy night. A high-stakes heist precipitates a belated father-son reunion in the orange tabby’s first fully computer-animated comedy feature.

Garfield and his beagle bestie Odie (Harvey Guillen) are having a midnight kitchen snack in The Garfield Movie when abducted by a hulking Shar Pei (Brett Goldstein) and a whippet (Bowen Yang).

The interlopers are the henchmutts of villainous Persian Longhair diva Jinx (Hannah Waddingham), a former criminal associate of Vic with a score to settle. Vic must break into a dairy farm and bring her 1,672 bottles of milk within 72 hours in exchange for the hostages.

This Garfield is a long way from the comforts of home with doting owner Jon (Nicholas Hoult), far from American cartoonist Jim Davis’ creation of the fat and lazy house pet as a satire on suburban life.

Also uncharacteristic of the sourpuss are Pratt’s indifferent vocals. Bill Murray’s sarcasm in the 2004 and 2006 live-action adaptations was a better fit.

Part origin story, part espionage-style adventure, it is nevertheless antic fun with Davis as an executive producer, Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, 2005; The Emperor’s New Groove, 2000) as the director and Ving Rhames, in a bit of excellent casting, as a bull helping to plan the operation.

There are speeding trains, pizza-box drones and a witty Google Translate gag, plus a near-death escape from an industrial cheese shredder.

Adults will note the Fargo (1996) spoof, among other cinema references. And this would not be a Garfield movie without a lasagna to heal family rifts.

Hot take: The funniest Mission: Impossible episode Rhames has ever been in.

Jeanne Du Barry (NC16)

117 minutes, opens on May 23

3 stars