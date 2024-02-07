At The Movies: Anime film Spy X Family Code: White gives fans what they want

It is about two people who enter a marriage of convenience, but come to genuinely love their daughter Anya (voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki).

This largely standalone film serves up more of the same. While there is no need to watch the series nor read the manga to understand the plot, Code: White – like most film spin-offs of anime series – is not concerned with winning over new fans. It is made for people who already love its story.

An espionage plotline that somehow hinges entirely on Anya’s performance at school? Check. Anya being cute and sassy, but also sensitive and afraid to lose her family? Check.

Ongoing romantic tension between Loid and Yor? Check. Loid and Yor being ready to jump on a plane and take down an army just to protect their daughter? Check.

There is also a goofily funny extended sequence dedicated to Anya’s colourful fantasy of a God of Poop, which comes when she is trying to hold herself back from going to the toilet.

J-pop singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino, who sang the show’s beloved first season’s ending theme, Comedy, even returns with a new song, titled Why, to close off Code: White.

Hot take: If you are already a fan of the anime or manga series, you will love this movie.