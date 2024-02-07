At The Movies: Anime film Spy X Family Code: White gives fans what they want

Spy X Family Code: White (PG13)
111 minutes, opens on Feb 8
4 stars
The story: In the popular spy action-comedy anime series Spy X Family (2022 to present), Loid, his wife Yor, their adopted daughter Anya and pet dog Bond seem like a perfect family. In truth, Loid is an elite spy and Yor is a deadly assassin. Both keep their double lives hidden from their family. But, unbeknown to them, Anya is a telepath who knows all their secrets. In this film spin-off, Loid takes the family out for a weekend winter vacation, but their holiday is complicated when Anya mistakenly becomes mired in a military operation that threatens world peace.
When the Japanese anime series Spy X Family – based on the manga of the same name – premiered on streaming services in 2022, it was a hit with audiences.
In Japan, its first season spent 31 weeks on the top 10 chart on Netflix. In Singapore, it notched 11 weeks.
It is not hard to see why, as the adorable spy spoof is endearing and extremely easy to watch. Even this reviewer, who is not an anime aficionado, was taken enough to catch several episodes.
Despite an espionage premise – Loid (voiced by Takuya Eguchi) is a spy, codenamed Twilight, from the fictional country of Westalis, who goes to rival nation Ostania to spy on a politician – and the many murders that Yor (voiced by Saori Hayami) commits, the show is largely a found-family comedy.
It is about two people who enter a marriage of convenience, but come to genuinely love their daughter Anya (voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki).
This largely standalone film serves up more of the same. While there is no need to watch the series nor read the manga to understand the plot, Code: White – like most film spin-offs of anime series – is not concerned with winning over new fans. It is made for people who already love its story.
An espionage plotline that somehow hinges entirely on Anya’s performance at school? Check. Anya being cute and sassy, but also sensitive and afraid to lose her family? Check.
Ongoing romantic tension between Loid and Yor? Check. Loid and Yor being ready to jump on a plane and take down an army just to protect their daughter? Check.
There is also a goofily funny extended sequence dedicated to Anya’s colourful fantasy of a God of Poop, which comes when she is trying to hold herself back from going to the toilet.
J-pop singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino, who sang the show’s beloved first season’s ending theme, Comedy, even returns with a new song, titled Why, to close off Code: White.
Hot take: If you are already a fan of the anime or manga series, you will love this movie.