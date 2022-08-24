At The Movies: Amnesia drama Apples, domestic abuse dark comedy Darlings

Apples (PG)

90 minutes, opens today at The Projector

4 stars

The story: Amid a global outbreak of amnesia, a middle-aged man in Greece wakes up on a downtown bus suddenly not knowing who or where he is. He is enrolled into a recovery programme for amnesiacs left "unclaimed" by family.

Here are three reasons to watch this movie:

1. A film-maker to remember

Writer-director Christos Nikou helped launch the Greek Weird Wave by co-helming Yorgos Lanthimos' seminal Dogtooth (2009). Apples is his feature debut and an award-winning contribution to his national cinema's singularly strange brand of darkly deadpan absurdism.

2. A character impossible to forget

Aris Servetalis plays the unnamed solitary figure, referred to as "Aris" in the credits. He is affectless yet mysterious: How is it that he can remember the dog from his old neighbourhood?

3. A different kind of pandemic story

Aris is prescribed by his therapists a set of daily tasks like "ride a bike" or "have sex". He is to then document these experiences on Polaroid as fresh memories to construct a new self.

The dystopian tragicomedy is droll for having details so mundane. But it is also sorrowful, with existential musings on memory and identity more complex than a mere send-up of Instagram culture, and a sense of isolation and loss that resonate in these Covid-19 times.

Aris is the riddle, subtly unlocked in a fable where forgetfulness is as much an unexplained incurable disease as it is a salve for painful memories.

Darlings (NC16)

134 minutes, on Netflix

3 stars