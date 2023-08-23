At The Movies: Achingly bittersweet romance in Past Lives, Gran Turismo a cliched underdog tale

Past Lives (PG13)

106 minutes, opens on Thursday

4 stars

The story: Childhood crushes Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) are separated when Nora’s family immigrate to Canada from South Korea. Two decades later, they reunite in New York for one fateful week.

This was the romance drama that moved even stone-hearted critics to tears at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Past Lives introduces Na Young (Moon Seung-ah) and Hae Sung (Yim Seung-min) as 12-year-olds in 1999 Seoul who walk home together after school each day.

Twelve years later, circa 2012, Na Young with the Westernised name Nora is studying writing in Manhattan when she chances upon Hae Sung’s Facebook post. They excitedly reconnect online until she decides to move on with her life.

Another dozen years pass. Nora is a playwright happily married to an American novelist (John Magaro) – and then Hae Sung visits.

Nora takes him sightseeing, but Korean-Canadian playwright Celine Song’s intimate writing-directing debut, an autobiography, is less about what the lovers manque do or say than the looks exchanged and the silences where reawakened feelings amass.